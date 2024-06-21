Harry Kane urges England to keep calm after dismal Denmark draw

A 1-1 draw with Denmark has left England in a strong position to qualify from Group C, but they have produced two lacklustre performances at Euro 2024.

“For sure, we’ve got levels that we can reach and we can be better both with the ball and without the ball, there’s no question,” said Kane. “But I think the sign of a good team is when you’re not playing at your best and you still find a way to get results, like we have done in the last two games.

“We’re top of the group, we’re all-but qualified, which is what I said in the press conference before is that’s the number one objective and yes, we know we can improve.

“I know there will probably be loads of noise and a bit of disappointment back home, but we experienced this in the last Euros as well when we drew with Scotland. It’s a time to stay calm, a time to reflect and try to improve for sure, but step-by-step, we’ll get there.”

Boss Gareth Southgate acknowledged his team is misfiring and there is significant work to be done.

He said: “Of course there’s a huge amount of work, that’s evident from the two performances that we’ve given. But we have to stay tight.

“We understand that people will be disappointed with the performances and rightly so, and we’ve got to make them better.”

Asked to assess the performance, he added: “Clearly not what we would have hoped. At the moment, we’re not using the ball well enough and we have to accept that if you do that, you’re going to suffer at times like we have tonight, so we know there’s another level we have to find.”