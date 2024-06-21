Aston Villa working on a high five – with three departing

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen spent yesterday discussing personal terms after the clubs agreed a fee of £37.5million for the Netherlands international. A deal which would see Douglas Luiz leave for Juventus has, meanwhile, been reworked with Enzo Barrenechea replacing Weston McKennie in the player-plus-cash proposal.

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Frosinone, would move to the Premier League along with forward Samuel Iling-Junior with Villa also receiving a fee of £21million.

Another midfielder, Tim Iroegbunam, is closing in on a £9million switch to Everton after undergoing a medical. Toffees winger Lewis Dobbin is expected to join Villa, in a separate deal, after positive talks with the 21-year-old over a move.

There could also be an exchange of players with Chelsea with Jhon Duran or an academy player expected to head to Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley’s anticipated arrival from Luton adds further to the busy start to a summer in which Villa are having to be creative in the market due to profit and sustainability restrictions.

The fee paid for Maatsen would be the second highest in club history but spread over the length of a proposed six-year contract. Money banked for Luiz, Iroegbunam and Duran would go straight in the profit column of the 2023-24 season accounts.