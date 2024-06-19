West Brom youngster backed to hit sky-high potential
Young striker Mo Faal has been backed to shine and reach whatever level he wants by former Albion No.2 Adam Murray.
The rangy centre-forward, 21, is a graduate of Albion's academy and is looking to progress after impressive two loans in League Two last term.
Faal, who was born in The Gambia, arrived at the club as a teen in late 2019 and made his senior debut in 2021 under Valerien Ismael, who Murray served as a deputy.
Murray, who left The Hawthorns with Ismael after the management team was dismissed early in 2022, later went on to manage sixth-tier AFC Fylde in National League North, where Faal enjoyed a prolific four-month loan.