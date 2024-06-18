Why business is pleasure for England hero Jude Bellingham

The Stourbridge-born Real Madrid superstar was the match-winner after heading in the only goal of the game against Serbia on Sunday night and said he revels in the game and feels no pressure.

Put to the 20-year-old that he seems unfazed as he looks to help the Euro 2020 runners-up go one better, he said: “I just enjoy playing football.

“When it comes to each and every game, I take it as a single game, as opposed to looking too far into the future.

“I realise that in every game I feel like I can make an impact, I feel like I can decide games.

“But that happens on any given game instead of looking too far into the future.

“The truth is that I really enjoy playing football, so when I go out there I play with the fearlessness because I love doing it so much. It’s a release for me and it’s my favourite thing to do in the world, so when I play out, it’s not much of a job. It feels like a pleasure.”