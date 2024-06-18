Hit or miss: How Carlos Corberan's nine signings have fared at West Brom

Big names such as Matty Phillips have left the football club - while a number of figures were released at the end of their contracts.

Albion are still waiting to on decisions from Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley after the duo were offered new deals - while Cedric Kipre looks likely to depart.

It seems like that Carlos Corberan will have to do more business in this window that he has had to do, or has been able to do, in his previous three transfer windows.

So far during his time at Albion he has brought in nine players with some hitting the mark - and others not delivering what many thought they would do.

We've had a look back at the nine signings made during Corberan's time in change, and decided whether they were a hit, or a miss:

Marc Albrighton

Albrighton arrived at Albion as part of a double deadline day signing - the first arrivals under Corberan.

Fans were excited at the prospect of the experienced winger coming in. He had remained a key part of Leicester City's side after their Premier League success.

And he had played a number of games earlier in the season - but it is safe to say he fell well below what Albion fans expected from him.

He showed flashes in his opening game - but his 17 appearances, which included eight starts, threw up next to no memorable moments.

VERDICT - MISS

Nathaniel Chalobah

The midfielder signed for Albion alongside Albrighton - and at the end of the window supporters were happy with the business the club had done.

It came on the back of the disaster at the end of the summer window - which saw two deals fall through at the final hurdle.

So to get two players in and two players with Championship pedigree, was seen as a success.

Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Signed on an 18 month deal, Chalobah had showed flashes of what he could do in the 13 appearances he made in the 22/23 season - before suffering a season ending injury at Blackpool.

Last season though his chances were limited. He netted his only Albion goal in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Aldershot - but for much of he season he failed to dislodged Alex Mowatt and Okay Yokuslu.

And after arrival of Yann M'Vila following the end of the latest January window - it seemed his Albion race was run.

Chalobah showed the attributes that could have helped him succeed at Albion - but it never really happened.

VERDICT - MISS

Jeremy Sarmiento

Corberan's first summer signing back in 2023 - a lot was made of the move to bring in Sarmiento from Brighton.