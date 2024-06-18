Aston Villa in talks with Everton over deal for midfielder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 20-year-old Albion academy product will be allowed to leave in a deal which will help Villa comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Villa are under pressure to raise funds before the end of June and are also in negotiations to sell midfielder Douglas Luiz and striker Jhon Duran to Juventus and Chelsea respectively.

Iroegbunam, who joined from the Baggies on a free transfer three years ago, made 15 appearances last season but started only once in the Premier League despite boss Unai Emery losing Boubacar Kamara to a long-term knee injury.

Villa are poised to strengthen their midfield further with the signing of Ross Barkley from Luton Town, while USA international Weston McKennie would arrive from Juventus as part of the Luiz deal, along with forward Samuel Iling-Junior.

Chelsea have been granted permission to talk with Duran over a move with Villa hoping to receive a fee of around £40million for the Colombia international.

Emery is keen on bringing Conor Gallagher from Stamford Bridge though that deal will depend on successfully offloading players first.