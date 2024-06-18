Analysis: Aston Villa's long opening fixture away day run continues

Unai Emery’s men start the 2024-25 campaign at the London Stadium on Saturday, August 17 with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Villa, aiming to build on this term's excellent fourth-placed finish, then host Arsenal in their home opener the following weekend before finishing the first month with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester on Saturday, August 31.

The West Ham fixture continues Villa’s long run of starting seasons on the road, with them last opening a campaign at home when they hosted Hull on the first day of the 2017-18 Championship season.