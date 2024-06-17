How does England's Jude Bellingham rank alongside the Black Country's best?

The Real Madrid star, whose career began back in Stourbridge, netted a fine header and was England's star man as they got off the mark in Germany.

The 20-year-old is already regarded as one of the best players on the planet - and is arguably the best player of a long list of top stars to come from the Black Country.

Here is a look at a few other Black Country born players who went on to achieve success at the top level:

Duncan Edwards

Even in the modern era, if you mention the name Duncan Edwards to a football fan then they will know who he was.

The Dudley born star was and still is widely regarded as one of the best talents to ever be produced in this country.

Picked up by Manchester United after playing for England schoolboys, he went on to play 150 times for United and make 18 appearances for England.

However, the world would never fully see his talent after he was one of the victim's of the tragic Munich air disaster in 1958.

Jesse Pennington

A purely one club man, the left back played his whole career in Albion colours.

He turned out 455 times for the Baggies - and his talents earned him England honours.

Pennington would play 25 times for his country and at the time of his final cap he was the oldest outfield player to have represented England.

Steve Bloomer

Bloomer was quite frankly a goal-scoring machine at club and international levels.

The forward played for the majority of his career at Derby County, with a spell Middlesbrough in between.

In total, he racked up 352 goals in 599 games - but on the international stage he was even more impressive.

Between 1895 and 1907, he scored 28 goals in 23 internationals.

Billy Walker

A one club man with Aston Villa, the inside forward was another star to come from the region.

Born in Wednesbury, he scored 214 goals for Villa and would also make a mark for England.

He netted nine times in 18 appearances between 1920 and 1932.

Billy Bassett

Another Black Country born player to turn out for his country was Albion's Billy Bassett.

An outside right, he played 261 times for the club and scored 61 goals.

And he went on to have an impressive scoring record for his country, netting eight times in just 16 appearances.

Bert Williams

One of the best keepers to emerge from the region was the Bradley born Wolves man.

Starting his career with Walsall, his playing days were interrupted by the Second World War, with Williams joining the RAF.

He resumed his career and played 381 times for Wolves - picking up 24 England caps.

Don Howe

The full-back's name is one that stretches well beyond his Black Country roots, having been born in Springfield in 1935.

Howe made his name at Albion, playing 342 times for the Baggies before turning out on 70 occasions for Arsenal.

He would earn 23 England caps, before going on to a successful career in coaching with Albion, Arsenal, and a number of other clubs.

Howe would also work under a number of England managers including Ron Greenwood, Sir Bobby Robson and Terry Venables.

Allan Clarke

Another with a superb scoring record for England was Clarke.

Born in Short Heath, he began his playing days with Walsall before going on to greater things, most notably with Leeds United.

At Elland Road, he won a First Division title and an FA Cup, scoring 151 goals in 366 games.

And his club form led to an England call-up.

He was uncapped at the World Cup in 1970, but in total he netted 10 goals in his 19 games for his country.

Carlton Palmer

The Rowley Regis born midfielder was labelled by some as the worst player to play for England.

But his career and his achievements do not really back up that theory.

A youth product at Albion, he played over 120 times for the club before going on to have a stellar playing career with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Southampton and Coventry.

His club form led to 18 England caps in the early 90s.

Lee Sharpe

A player born in the Black Country but one who did not represent a club in the region throughout his career.

Hailing from Halesowen, Sharpe began at Torquay United before being snapped up by Manchester United.

He made his name in the late 80s and 90s at United, making over 200 appearances for the club.

Spells with Leeds, Sampdoria and Bradford followed but injuries caught up with him and he would only make eight appearances for his country.

Steve Bull

Regarded as the best ever by Wolves fans, Bull's name is synonymous with the Black Country.

His achievements at Molineux are no secret - but his form for his club led to him making a bit of a mark on the international stage.

Bull was picked in the run up to Italia 90, scoring four goals before going on to make four appearances at the tournament.

In total, he scored four goals in 13 appearances and at the time of his third cap was a Third Division player, with Wolves having not played in the second tier following promotion.

He remains the last player to be capped by England from outside the top two tiers, and one of only five post-war players so honoured.