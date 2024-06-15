West Brom reaping reward of smart planning

New season tickets are flying off the shelves at The Hawthorns, with figures 2,500 up on two-week sales from last season and heading towards record numbers.

Owner Shilen Patel this week admitted a waiting list could be required if sales continue at the same rate and build on last season’s impressive numbers of around 19,000 season ticket holders.

Supporters’ Club chairman John Homer believes sales are a sign of positivity and smart planning.

“I think it’s a measure of the optimism people have got having come out of the dark period, irrespective of our defeat in the play-offs,” Homer said. “You’ve only got to look back 18 months to when we found ourselves bottom of the Championship.