Chelsea ‘closing in on Villa man’
Villa have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the sale of striker Jhon Duran, while Douglas Luiz’s talks over a summer switch to Juventus continue to advance, according to reports.
Chelsea are said to have ratcheted up their interest in Duran after missing out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Villa are reported to be looking for around £40million for the Colombian.
The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in 49 appearances in all competitions since arriving from MLS outfit Chicago Fire for £18million in January last year.