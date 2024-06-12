West Brom skipper has eyes on future

The potential of the club's youth ranks was highlighted last season by winger Tom Fellows, who forced his way into the first team and became a key player.

Albion have suffered over recent years with several young players poached by Villa but Wallace flagged the current crop's emergence, including highly regarded defender Caleb Taylor and goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Other youngsters including full-back pair Ethan Ingram and Zac Ashworth, both 21, and starlet midfielder Harry Whitwell, 18, could be leaned on as Corberan goes about beefing his numbers after several out-of-contract exits.