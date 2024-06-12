Aston Villa reach striker deal as Juventus talks continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Journalist Guillermo Arango has revealed that Duran is poised to join Chelsea for a figure in the region of £40million.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in 49 appearances in all competitions since arriving from MLS outfit Chicago Fire for £18million in January last year.

Meanwhile, Juve are in advanced talks with Villa over the signing of Luiz, while Villa are discussing deals for Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Sky Sports have reported that the deals are separate but all part of the same negotiation, although Juve are expected to make a cash payment to 'make up any difference'.