West Brom stance as EFL clubs set to discuss spending rules

A week-long conference in the Cotswolds kick-started on Wednesday with Albion managing director Mark Miles present on behalf of the Baggies.

One topic up for discussion is spending restrictions currently in place in the Championship as clubs including Albion continue to suffer under profit and sustainability (PSR) restraints as part of financial fair play rules.

The Baggies are understood to be among those pushing for change in Championship expenditure and support from two-thirds of the division’s 24 clubs would lead to a vote on change for 2025/26 and beyond.