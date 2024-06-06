Shilen Patel is making an impact and the West Brom fans are buzzing

But the early-summer news that new owner Shilen Patel has invested the best part of £1million of his fortune in upgrading the first-team training facility has delighted supporters on several levels.

Baggies supporters are having to get their head around updates from an owner who has the best interest of the club at heart. That was a practice lost on Albion under Guochuan Lai, where it wasn’t just a case of neglected investment, but on one occasion – the infamous 2021 Wisdom Smart loan amid the global pandemic – funds were withdrawn from The Hawthorns never to be seen again... until Patel returned them after his takeover.

The Florida-based owner, who makes up the Bilkul Football WBA Group with his father Dr Kiran Patel, is at an important early juncture of his Albion stewardship.

Patel has won the hearts of supporters with early investment to clear debts and upgrade facilities. His presence at matches – far more already than the invisible Lai ever bothered to show for – is also a big winner with fans.