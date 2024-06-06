Aston Villa keeper ready to 'fight' with club over call-up stance

And they have taken a similar stance with their star goalkeeper Emi Martinez - but the move has not gone down well with the shot stopper.

Earlier this week it was reported Villa had attempted to block Lucas Digne and Moussa Diaby being named in the France squad for their home Olympics.

They have taken the same line with Martinez, but the goalkeeper is determined to compete for a gold medal with Argentina.

Former Liverpool man and Argentina boss Javier Mascherano has attempted to goal Martinez up - but he has so far been unsuccessful.

And now Martinez has claimed he is willing to 'fight' the club's stance in order to get his way.

Teams at the Olympics are restricted to under 23s - with three slots left open for players above that age.

Argentina want to call up the keeper alongside Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez, and Martinez is determined to battle with the club over the call-up.

And he told TyC Sports that it isn't the first time he has had this issue.

He said: "I’ve had the possibility to speak with Marche (Mascherano), it is a wish that I want to play, but it doesn’t obviously just depend on myself.

"The club has blocked me from going lots of times before but I want to play Copa America and to have a little bit more of strength at the end of the Copa America to make a decision.

"I know that I have to fight a little bit more with the club, it’s not 100 per cent done but from my part, it is a wish that I have, that I want to win the Olympics. It’s not obligatory for the club to let a player leave to play in the Olympics, I know that my club has not let any player go, they blocked everyone.

He continued: “It’s very difficult to fight with the club now because for us, the most important is to win the Copa America. Then comes the Olympics, and it is a personal wish of mine and to win the trophy.”