Ex-West Brom boss denies Burnley talks - but says he would be interested

Now he has been linked with a potential return to the Championship - but despite rubbishing the rumours the ex-Albion chief has stated he could be interested.

After his departure following his less than successful spell in charge of West Brom, Pardew went on to manage abroad.

He went to ADO Den Haag, CSKA Sofia and Aris in Greece - before reports this week have linked him with the vacant position at Burnley.

However, Pardew has denied he has held talks with the Turf Moor club - but insisted he would be interested if approached.

He told Talksport: "Well it obviously isn’t me.

"Otherwise it would be officially announced!

"It’s nice to be linked with them, if nothing else.

"I think the squad is good enough, the ownership is well organised and have got finances to - maybe they’re in a better position than Leicester were last year to rebound.

“So I think whoever gets the job, it’s going to be a great opportunity.

“For myself, it’s a great challenge that I would like to do because I’d like to take a team back to the Prem.

“I did it, I set teams up to go back to the Prem. West Ham, Southampton. So yeah, I would be open to it."