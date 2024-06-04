Aston Villa reach 'verbal agreement' for midfielder's return - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

That is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Barkley is set to cost in the region of £5 million.

The report goes onto claim that an agreement is expected to be reached with Barkley and his representatives at the 'beginning of July'.

Barkley previously spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Villa - scoring three goals and setting up one more in 24 appearances under Dean Smith.

The former Everton, Chelsea and OGC Nice star enjoyed a bright campaign during Luton's solitary season in the top-flight despite suffering immediate relegation back to the Championship.

He scored five goals and contributed six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Hatters.