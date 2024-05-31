Shrewsbury to take on rivals AFC Telford United in pre-season friendly

Paul Hurst's Salop side will meet Kevin Wilkin's Bucks team at Telford on Tuesday, July 16 in a 7:30 kick-off.

The game is currently set to be the first pre-season fixture in both team's schedules ahead of the new campaign which gets underway on August 10 for Shrews in League One and ... for Bucks in the Southern League Premier Central.

The last time the two sides met was in July 2022 at the New Bucks Head.

Paul Carden was then in charge of the Bucks, and Steve Cotterill was then manager of Shrewsbury.

The game ended goalless as Dan Udoh, who came through at Telford before moving into professional football with Town, captained a Salop team that also featured Chey Dunkley and Marko Marosi – whose futures in Shropshire both look uncertain.

From a Bucks perspective, Jordan Piggott was in the starting XI, he recently extended his stay with Kevin Wilkin's side for another year as they look to go one better next season and gain promotion from the Southern League Premier Central.

Town will be looking to build on a disappointing campaign last time out where they narrowly avoided relegation on the penultimate day of the season against Charlton.

Bucks will want to get over their play-off final heartbreak which saw them lose 1-0 at home to Leamington preventing them from returning to National League North at the first time of asking.