Aston Villa keeping tabs on ex-West Brom loanee

The 24-year-old is expected to be available with the London club needing to sell in order to comply with profit and sustainability (PSR) rules and is of serious interest to Unai Emery.

Any deal would be dependent on Villa first resolving their own PSR issues but Gallagher, who has just a year remaining on his contract, is among their top targets. Tottenham are also keen on his signature but Villa’s ability to offer Champions League football would appeal to the former Albion loanee.

Emery, who is close to making Ross Barkley his first summer signing, will also look at bringing in another defender with Clement Lenglet having completed his loan spell from Barcelona and Tyrone Mings still working his way back to fitness following a serious knee injury.

Villa right-back Matty Cash, meanwhile, has expressed his disappointment after being omitted from Poland’s squad for Euro 2024. Cash had been attempting to prove his fitness following a calf injury which forced him to miss Villa’s final two matches of the Premier League season.

However, he was not included in the 29-man provisional group named yesterday by head coach Michal Probierz. Teenage Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych did make the cut.

Cash wrote on social media: “After a very successful season with Aston Villa, I was hoping to carry my form into this season’s Euros. Unfortunately it is not to be.

“I respect the coach’s decision and will work hard to be ready for next season.

“I love representing my country and wanted to be able to give 100 per cent to help my team-mates with pride this summer. I am gutted I am not able to do that.”