Current West Brom squad analysed as Carlos Corberan faces busy summer

Albion’s squad, looking at numbers alone excluding those yet to agree a new contract offered their way, is light bordering on threadbare.

The senior ‘first-team’ group currently stands at 18 and includes youngsters Zac Ashworth, 21, Mo Faal, 21, and Caleb Taylor, 21, who barely have any senior Baggies experience under their belts, and forgotten man Karlan Grant, who is not expected to be in the picture again and likely set for another loan.

That figure may be boosted in the coming weeks as the futures of Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley are resolved. It is likely that at least one of that trio, and potentially two, extend their time at The Hawthorns. There is no shortage of interest in Kipre.

It could be further lifted if you factor in other young players yet to commit such as full-back Ethan Ingram, 21, forward Reyes Cleary, 20, attacker Fenton Heard, 19, and goalkeeper Ted Cann, 23. There is the highly-rated Harry Whitwell, 18, too. All are bright prospects, but their experience at Championship level is non-existent.