Matt Phillips: A bargain buy respected by all at West Brom

That kind of longevity at a club of Albion's profile is few and far between in the modern day and Phillips, an absolute bargain buy at £6million by Tony Pulis in 2016, has been a fine servant.

Well respected by most, if not all of the bosses he worked under in the Black Country, the 33-year-old exits after 255 appearances over eight seasons – three of which came in the top flight – and 31 goals, including some wonderful memories.

We all know things could have been even better had the Scot's body allowed it. Several significant injuries hampered progress at times and that appearance count could have been at least 100 more, which would enter real modern-day legend status.

For the last two years, Albion have struggled without the absent Phillips' influence to end the seasons and that has no doubt factored in Carlos Corberan's decision to part ways. The last two seasons, of 25 and 16 league appearances, have been his fewest in Albion colours, again pointing to a natural conclusion.