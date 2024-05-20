Futures of West Brom's out-of-contract players set to be decided

Corberan returned to work at the club’s training ground in Walsall less than 24 hours after Friday night’s 3-1 play-off semi-final defeat at Southampton, which brought to a close the head coach’s first full campaign in charge.

Ten senior players see their contracts at The Hawthorns expire at the end of June and big change is expected as Albion use the opportunity to ease the financial outlook.

Despite the recent takeover from Shilen Patel, the club will look to address losses understood to be around £2million per month footed by the United States owner, which would lead to financial fair play issues down the line.

Big earners such as Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips have contracts end, as well as key members of Corberan’s team like Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt.