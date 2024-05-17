Okay Yokuslu highlights Carlos Corberan's key ingredient in West Brom success

Albion’s popular Turk, 30, has been a regular in Corberan’s midfield since the head coach’s appointment in October 2022 and is praised by many to help the team tick.

Yokuslu admitted this week his driving force for promotion is representing Albion in the Premier League in front of packed stadiums, an experience snatched from him and many others around 2020 and 2021. Corberan’s side head to Southampton for tonight’s second leg needing to come out on top to keep that dream alive.

As ever, the Baggies’ animated Spanish head coach will orchestrate from the touchline. Speaking with the media this week, Yokuslu explained just how much the head coach’s absence had been felt one night in February when Southampton – of all teams – cantered to victory at The Hawthorns.

Yokuslu, a lighthouse figure in Albion’s midfield who was so impressive in last Sunday’s first leg alongside Alex Mowatt, has backed Corberan to plot his way through tonight’s decider.