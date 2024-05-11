Shropshire Star
Close

Carlos Corberan has interesting take on West Brom 'pressure'

Most managers, ahead of the biggest, most-pressurised game of the season, will try to shade their players from the spotlight. Not Carlos Corberan.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Carlos Corberan Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies boss said the pressure on his side ahead of tomorrow’s play-off semi-final against Southampton is a “motivation” and nothing negative.

That is some claim to make when you consider that 46 games’ worth of work – nine or 10 months of meticulous and relentless planning and preparation – rides on 180 minutes against the same rival.

And ahead of this particular semi-final against Southampton – despite the Saints’ role as favourites and Albion’s that of the underdog – there remains clear pressure.

“If you want to achieve something in football, pressure is a motivation,” head coach Corberan said. “I am not seeing the pressure as negative. Sometimes it’s what activates you and makes you give 100 per cent.

Similar stories
Most popular