Matt Maher: West Brom have already upset the odds once

In the past decade only two teams, Huddersfield and Villa, have gone up to the Premier League after finishing fifth in the Championship table.

But then Carlos Corberan and his players might claim to have already pulled off a big surprise simply by being there in the first place.

Easy as it might be to take for granted now, considering the Baggies have been sitting in the top six since November, they were not among the favourites to make the play-offs when the season began.