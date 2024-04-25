Play-off permutations: What West Brom have to do

Carlos Corberan's side have occupied fifth position in the Championship table for months now - and they have two games to secure their place in the play-offs.

Hull's victory over Coventry has clarified the situation as Albion head to relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Jonny Drury looks at all the play-off permutations ahead of the penultimate game of the Championship campaign.

Albion win

If Albion win at Sheffield Wednesday then that is as good as that - they will have all but secured a spot in the play-offs.

A victory will take Corberan's side to 75 points.

Hull have two games remaining and even if they were two win both, it will still only take them level on points with Albion.

However, the key point is they would need Albion to lose both of their final games and see the Tigers overturn a 14-goal swing to overtake them on goal difference.

In terms of Coventry, they would be unable to catch Albion if the Baggies were to win on Saturday.

The Sky Blues have three games remaining, but even by taking a maximum return they can only reach 72 points.

Albion draw

If Albion were only able to pick up a draw at Hillsborough, then they could still secure a spot in the play-offs.

A draw takes Albion to 73 points - and if Hull lose to Ipswich Town then they would be four points behind with just one game remaining.

And if Coventry also fail to win at Blackburn Rovers - a draw would still be enough for Albion.

On a side note, Coventry only have one way of catching Albion now. They would need to win all three of their remaining games, hope Albion lose their last two fixtures, and overturn a 10-goal deficit.

Albion lose

If the Baggies find themselves in a situation where they are beaten on Saturday - then they could not confirm a play-off spot, even if results went their way.

However, it could be as good as done.

If Albion lose and Hull lose, then The Tigers would remain three points behind going into the final day, with there still being a 14-goal difference between the two sides.

Even if Albion lose and Coventry fail to win - then they would still be eight points behind Albion with just six points left to play for - and therefore be unable to catch Corberan's men.