Carlos Corberan wants to see more of key striking quality from West Brom

Brandon Thomas-Asante is Albion's top marksman having moved into double figures - but his strikes have been quality finishes rather than instinctive ones.

However, Jed Wallace's goal in the 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Saturday arguably fell into the category of being a poacher's goal.

He drifted in from the left and took up a key position on the edge of the six yard box - stabbing home the ball after Dan Iversen could only parry Thomas-Asante's cross.