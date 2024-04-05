Young Lionesses triumph in Telford

The England women’s under-23s overcame their Swedish counterparts in their last fixture of the season, remaining undefeated in their European league campaign.

Liverpool’s Missy Bo Kearns gave England the lead in the 22nd minute, before Charlton Athletic’s Kiera Steels doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

And though Sweden got one pack through Evelina Duljan, England completed their victory in Telford when Katie Robinson grabbed the third in stoppage time.