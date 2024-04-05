Stoke v West Brom: Potters boosted by double-header in their survival hunt

Steven Schumacher’s side are five points clear of the bottom three after a successful Easter Weekend, during which they picked up four crucial points.

A 2-0 victory at Hull City on Good Friday was followed by a 1-1 draw at home to fellow-strugglers Huddersfield Town, enough to lift them from 21st to 18th in the table.

Speaking after the draw on Monday, Schumacher described Stoke’s clash with Albion as, “another huge game.”

He added: “Hopefully it’s another big crowd and everyone gets behind the team because we’re going to need them.”

The Potters’ home form has been patchy at best this season, with nine defeats and just six wins in their 20 games at The bet365 Stadium.

That being said, they did rack up a 2-1 victory over Albion on home soil earlier this season in the EFL Cup first round under former boss Alex Neil.

Albion’s starting XI that day included youngsters Caleb Taylor, Ethan Ingram, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Jovan Malcolm – all of whom are no longer part of the squad – while The Potters’ side is likely to be very similar.

Wolves loanee right back Ki-Jana Hoever has netted two goals in his last two games and will be a constant threat down the wing for the hosts.

His combination play with Mehdi Leris is a key part of Stoke’s attacking play, while the midfield trio of Lewis Baker, Wouter Burger and Josh Laurent are all quality Championship operators.

Stoke have picked up the most bookings in the Championship this season, and after conceding 13 goals from set pieces across the campaign Albion may look to exploit their opponents’ ill-discipline.