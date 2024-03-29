Garry Thompson wary of Aston Villa threat

Former Albion and Villa striker Thompson believes Unai Emery’s men head into the derby as favourites.

But he thinks they need to be wary of a Wolves team which has proven tough to beat and sits in the Premier League top half despite an injury list which has left boss Gary O’Neil with just one senior forward in Pablo Sarabia.

Matheus Cunha could return at Villa Park but will likely be limited to a place on the bench.

Thompson said: “Wolves have had a very good season but with the players they have out it looks like they are lacking a bit up front.