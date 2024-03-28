West Brom captain eyeing misery for former boss

Wallace, who turned 30 this week, will turn out at his old stomping ground for the second time since a lengthy spell in the capital ended in 2022.

The winger spent six-and-a-half years and became a firm favourite at Millwall, where he made more than 250 appearances and played under Harris, who left in 2019 but returned to the helm earlier this year.

Baggies skipper Wallace said: “He’s a great guy, I can’t speak enough of him with what he’s gone through in his life, with fighting back from cancer, there’s a lot gone on behind the scenes at Millwall, I know what he’s done for players and in a personal way.