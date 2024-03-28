Millwall v West Brom - Match preview

Albion’s Championship play-off push resumes with Carlos Corberan’s side well-placed to finalise their assault at a top six finish.

It is to Corberan and the Baggies’ credit that they have held off all-comers in the fight for ‘best of the rest’ in the division since October and November. The top four have, for so long, been unassailable but where form of others has come and gone, Albion’s level of consistency has remained impressive.

That will be challenged now more than ever, beginning with an always-tricky visit to The Den tomorrow and another clash, at home to Watford, 72 hours later, but supporters have reason for optimism.

First of all, Albion can be confident in their own form. Corberan’s men lost just once in 10 games prior to the break and momentum was on their side. They didn’t grumble at the prospect of a break though, the squad tired in the relentless period between Christmas and March and the international fortnight allowed Matt Phillips to train in full and Josh Maja to make a return too. The former could play a part in the squad tomorrow, should Corberan get the green light.