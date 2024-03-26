England striker has chance to leapfrog Ollie Watkins

Harry Kane’s injury has presented Gareth Southgate with a prime opportunity to survey his options for the England captain’s back-up.

Ollie Watkins started in the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat against Brazil on Saturday, and now Brentford frontman Toney will be given his chance to prove his Euro 2024 credentials.

Asked how big an opportunity tonight could be for Toney, Southgate said: “You can’t hide that fact. He knows. It would be his first start, so you’ve got to bear that in mind as well.

“But with England that’s the landscape, you don’t get hundreds of opportunities. I think every player recognises that’s the world we live in.

“But he’s a confident guy, he comes in on the back of a good run of form with his club. He’s going to be on the field on Tuesday, no question.”