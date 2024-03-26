Carlos Corberan: West Brom's focus is on one main goal

The Baggies return to their fight for the play-offs following the final international break on Good Friday, with a trip to 16th-placed Millwall before Watford visit The Hawthorns on Easter Monday.

Corberan’s side have been fifth for the best part of five months and have an eight-point advantage to those chasing the top six places, though some rivals have a game in hand.

Onlookers are bound to be calculating when a top-six place can be secured, but for the head coach there will be full focus on each fixture.

“We always try to help players be focused in each game they are playing and I think the players are absolutely concentrated to give their best to win the games,” Corberan said. “We know that to achieve a good position we need to win games and the best way to do that is be fully focused on things we can control, and to perform in the level we can perform.