Ally Robertson: Now complete the West Brom dream

Florida investor Patel's takeover from Guochuan Lai was confirmed in early February as Albion look forward to a new era following deep financial concern under the previous regime.

Patel, 43, took on a number of debts and further endeared himself to Albion's faithful by paying off the £5million Wisdom Smart loan, plus significant interest, created by Lai.

And Baggies hero Robertson, 71, is buoyed by the transparency shown by Patel in the chairman's early weeks at the helm and wants Corberan's fifth-placed play-off chasing side to get over the line as an ideal way to say thank you.

"It's great for us to see as supporters that somebody has come into the club to do something for the club," said former defender Robertson.