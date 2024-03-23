The bold prediction on West Brom winger Tom Fellows' future

We see it all the time - where there is a player who is grabbing the headlines with sparkling displays.

But then as quickly as they are built up - they slip away and don't reach the heights many would have predicted.

And there may be an air of contradiction about this piece because some may see it as doing exactly what I have described above.

But in the case of Tom Fellows, what he is doing, the impact he has made, and everything else that goes with it, I believe it is very much a different story.

As Albion fans we all know what he has done this season, and how has lit up The Hawthorns with his dazzling wing displays, goals and assists.

And we get more excited about his progression and his talent because he is, as the supporters sing, 'one of our own'.

His impact has been rewarded with international honours, as he links up with the England U20 squad for the first time this weekend.