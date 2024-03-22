The two statistics that tell the story of West Brom's impressive season

Everything is based around data and stats on a day to day basis in football.

Sometimes you can manipulate data in the game for a certain purpose - but there is certainly no manipulating two stats that show just how impressive West Brom's performances have been this season.

On this week's Baggies Broadcast we discussed the table in depth and what is shows us beyond the two columns of games played and points won.

The columns of goals for and against are what underline the job Carlos Corberan has really done with Albion this term.