Leon Bailey reveals the player he wanted Aston Villa to sign

Villa signed the forward from Bayer Leverkusen for a club record fee worth up to £51.9million.

Bailey and Diaby spent two years together at the German club and Bailey believes the pair can be success together at Villa.

“I actually wanted him there because I know we played well together,” Bailey said on the Let’s Be Honest podcast.

“Even before he came, I was on the phone with the coach when I saw the rumours.

“I said we should really get Diaby because he’ll be lots of help to the team and I know what type of person and player he is.

“I even spoke to Diaby and convinced him to come. We have a great relationship.

“We normally play the same position, but I can play anywhere in front and he’s the same.

“I believe in myself and know what I’m capable of, so I never doubted my ability.”