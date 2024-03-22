Leon Bailey reveals the player he wanted Aston Villa to sign
Leon Bailey has revealed he called Unai Emery to convince him to sign Moussa Diaby last summer.
Villa signed the forward from Bayer Leverkusen for a club record fee worth up to £51.9million.
Bailey and Diaby spent two years together at the German club and Bailey believes the pair can be success together at Villa.
“I actually wanted him there because I know we played well together,” Bailey said on the Let’s Be Honest podcast.
“Even before he came, I was on the phone with the coach when I saw the rumours.
“I said we should really get Diaby because he’ll be lots of help to the team and I know what type of person and player he is.
“I even spoke to Diaby and convinced him to come. We have a great relationship.
“We normally play the same position, but I can play anywhere in front and he’s the same.
“I believe in myself and know what I’m capable of, so I never doubted my ability.”