Ally Robertson: Magic Mikey Johnston's a wonderful watch for West Brom, even for a Celtic lad!

What a signing Mikey Johnston has been for the Albion. Carlos Corberan’s decision to make him his primary loan target has worked wonders so far.

His ability has been there for all to see since he came through the door. He is not afraid to shoot and most of them have been flying in – some of those goals have been wonderful.

The thing that is quite nice is when attackers are playing with a team-mate who is trying things and they are coming off, it drags others up and inspires confidence in others, too.

His arrival in January changed the whole dynamic of the attacking line-up and, for me, changed the attitude of our side.

We’ve been lucky to get him and wouldn’t it be great if we could keep him? That’ll be the next thing come the end of the season! I wouldn’t mind watching Mikey for another couple of seasons yet.