Jed Wallace gives high praise to West Brom's in-form flyer

The 24-year-old attacker has put in a series of electric performances of late since checking in on an inspired January loan switch from Celtic.

Johnston’s six Baggies goals came in a ruthless seven-game spell and he closed for the international break, where he will feature for the Republic of Ireland, with an involvement in both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Wallace, who netted the second, said: “Right now, for me, he’s the best player in the league at the moment, the way he’s playing.

“He actually said to me after the QPR game ‘maybe I should’ve played you in on one of them’ and I said ‘the way you’re playing you just kick it towards the goal and we’ll go from there!’ He’s on fire at the moment.”