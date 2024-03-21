Shropshire Star
Close

Jed Wallace gives high praise to West Brom's in-form flyer

Albion captain Jed Wallace has declared loan star Mikey Johnston as the Championship’s best player on current form.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
West Brom's Mikey Johnston (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 24-year-old attacker has put in a series of electric performances of late since checking in on an inspired January loan switch from Celtic.

Johnston’s six Baggies goals came in a ruthless seven-game spell and he closed for the international break, where he will feature for the Republic of Ireland, with an involvement in both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Wallace, who netted the second, said: “Right now, for me, he’s the best player in the league at the moment, the way he’s playing.

“He actually said to me after the QPR game ‘maybe I should’ve played you in on one of them’ and I said ‘the way you’re playing you just kick it towards the goal and we’ll go from there!’ He’s on fire at the moment.”

Similar stories
Most popular