Wolves manager excited about Algerian international's future

With four of Wolves’ five senior attackers sidelined with injury, the team have relied on Ait-Nouri bagging two goals in his last two games to fill the void.

But he has still, for the most part, stayed at left-wing-back in a Wolves shirt.

Despite scoring and assisting in Saturday’s FA Cup loss to Coventry, when he did move to a more advanced position, O’Neil insists he prefers to keep Ait-Nouri in his natural position.