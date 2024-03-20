Carlos Corberan delivers key message to West Brom in hunt of Premier League return

The Baggies entered the current international break in fifth, eight points clear of play-off-chasing rivals with eight fixtures left this term.

Head coach Corberan insists the Championship table does not post an accurate reflection with rivals boasting a game in hand. He has called on his troops to worry about their own performances in a bid to win as many of the remaining clashes as possible to reach the play-offs.

“In front of us we are looking forward to facing the challenge – eight big games and in these we need to compete and win these to achieve what we want,” Corberan said. “It is very important for us just to focus with ourselves right now. That’s all. The competition is with ourselves, we know the better we perform the more options we have to win football games.