Paul Merson delivers bombshell opinion on Ollie Watkins' England Euro selection

Watkins is enjoying the best season of his career having scored 22 goals in all competitions, while Toney has netted four times in 10 appearances since returning from an eight-month ban for betting offences.

Both have been included in the latest England squad but it is Toney, who has scored 29 of 31 career spot-kicks, Merson thinks should get the final nod this summer.

“I don't see the point in taking them both because Harry Kane will play every minute and if he gets injured England won't win the Euros anyway,” wrote the former Villa forward in his Sky Sports column.

“I like Watkins but you must take Toney for his penalties, especially with England's history in shootouts.”

Watkins has missed five of nine career penalties and was replaced on spot-kick duties at Villa this season by Douglas Luiz.

But it has not prevented him enjoying the most productive campaign of his career, having scored and set-up more goals than any other player in the Premier League.

Ex-Walsall boss Merson, who made 145 appearances for Villa between 1998 and 2002, still favours Toney explaining: “In a 23-player squad, there aren't any spots to waste on centre-forward positions. I'd be flabbergasted if Gareth Southgate took the pair (Toney and Watkins) when Marcus Rashford can also play up front.

“Watkins has improved ten-fold with Aston Villa while Toney hasn't set the world alight since his return with Brentford, but that's understandable having not played for eight months.

“We'll start to see the best of Toney during the run-in now that he has his striker partner Bryan Mbeumo is back.”