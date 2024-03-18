West Brom captain inspired by new owners words

The Baggies took another step towards wrapping up a top-six Championship finish with Saturday’s routine 2-0 home victory over Bristol City at The Hawthorns.

Wallace struck a second after Tom Fellows’ opener against the Robins and explained that chairman Patel, whose takeover from Guochuan Lai was completed at the start of this month, had rallied the squad on his previous trip to these shores.

The Florida investor met his squad for a pre-match meal before recent draw at QPR 2-2, where he spoke about what getting over the line would mean to fans. Wallace admitted the difference in a connected owner is telling.

“He spoke to us before the QPR game and came to introduce himself to the lads – to be honest, it was very motivational what he said to us,” Wallace said.