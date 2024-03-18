Analysis: Home straight and West Brom look to be play-off bound

In the most critical period of the campaign, Carlos Corberan’s side have found their most consistent form.

Saturday’s routine 2-0 victory over mid-table Bristol City was, just that, routine. It was unspectacular, done with minimal fuss, and unlikely to warrant any full-match replays – unless you go by the name of Corberan, that is.

Supporters merely watched on with little drama, no concern and very little doubt as their side’s seventh home win in eight games felt all wrapped up by the time Jed Wallace doubled the lead on 50 minutes.

Albion are now extremely well-placed for play-off action come May, which remains a remarkable effort from the head coach, staff and players.

That praise should extend to non-football staff behind the scenes, too, who were able to guide the club forward in the turmoil and uncertainty of a change in ownership, the choppy waters of dwindling finances kept afloat by loans.

The club’s picture off the field is totally different now, under Shilen Patel and his family in Florida. The days of Guochuan Lai are still a fresh memory, and the club shall continue to deal with the repercussions for some time, but it appears prosperous days are ahead.