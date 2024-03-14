West Brom's Darnell Furlong learns lesson after having to tread carefully

Furlong, 28, spent the last month treading a disciplinary tightrope with the threat of a two-game suspension for 10 yellow cards looming large.

The former QPR full-back completed 80 minutes at Huddersfield, before being withdrawn by boss Corberan, without a caution. The 37th league game was the cut-off point for the two-game ban threat.

“Yes, I think that in the last games he has been playing well with a lot of consciousness about the consequence of receiving one more yellow card,” Corberan said. “I think that it will be a good learning for him for his future, because sometimes when you see a real consequence of the things, is when you value it more to avoid things that are important to avoid.”

The right-back’s form has caught the eye of boss Corberan of late and Furlong has once again been a regular fixture in Albion’s side this term.