Key West Brom midfielder thriving with competition

Yokuslu and regular midfield partner Alex Mowatt are arguably the first two names on Carlos Corberan’s teamsheet every week and the Turk has heaped praise on Mowatt, but believes it is important to have a number of options in the middle of the park.

Nathaniel Chalobah has been the first replacement if either has been missing over the majority of the campaign – certainly since Jayson Molumby suffered a foot injury that has ruled him out for a number of months.

On the back of that injury, Yann M’Vila arrived at the club on a short term deal until the end of the season, and Yokuslu said: “He (Mowatt) is a very good player, a great player.

“Chalobah as well, and now we have M’Vila, so as midfielders when we play together it doesn’t matter who plays we always know what to do.

“To have these players is important.”

Albion now face nine big games in a bid to secure their place in the Championship play-offs in May – starting with the visit of Bristol City on Saturday.

Saturday’s clash with The Robins comes on the back of Albion’s comeback at Huddersfield Town.

After a poor first period the Baggies ran in four second half goals, including a thunderbolt from Yokuslu himself.

The Turk believes such a comeback is a big confidence boost at this time of the season.

And he says Albion’s run-in is as much about having the right mentality than being tuned in tactically.

He added: “Sometimes you work on all the tactical stuff, but if you don’t have the right mentality then you suffer, so you need to have both and this is what we did.

“As you know the Championship is long, very long, so sometimes you have this kind of moment and it is important to come back, especially at this time of the season.

“Every away game is tough and against a side like Huddersfield who are a good team and fighting for themselves, so yeah, it is going to be a boost for the confidence.

“It was a frustrating first half but we couldn’t be happier, it is not easy to come back.”

In recent week loanee Mikey Johnston has been having his very own goal of the season competition, with standout strikes against Coventry, Plymouth and QPR – but Yokuslu believes his rocket at Huddersfield is going to provide a challenge.

He added: “It doesn’t happen very often, but it is going to be up there!”