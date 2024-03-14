Carlos Corberan lays down gauntlet to West Brom loan star following international call

Baggies flyer Johnston, 24, has the opportunity to add to his eight caps this month under interim boss John O’Shea after making the cut.

He has six goals in his last seven games for loan club Albion and could feature in friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland on Saturday and Tuesday week respectively.

“I think now he’s more aware of his condition,” Corberan said of his loan star. “From a defensive point of view, he didn’t have the habit to attack and to defend.