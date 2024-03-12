Carlos Corberan impressed at West Brom star's return to form

Experienced centre-back Bartley, 32, has been a consistent performer for Corberan’s side this season but a calf injury at Ipswich on February 10 ruled him out for a handful of clashes.

Bartley returned briefly for an important cameo as Albion beat Coventry at home, but the pain returned in training and a recall for last Wednesday’s trip to QPR was shelved.

He instead returned to the XI at Huddersfield and was one of very few to emerge with any credit from a well below-par first half, before netting to put the visitors ahead on the hour.