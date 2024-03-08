West Brom debrief: Valuable point in London - but Baggies need tweaks

Carlos Corberan’s visitors were nine minutes of normal time away from a smash-and-grab victory at Loftus Road but for former Baggies academy youngster Sam Field to head his second goal of the game to earn the hosts a point.

A point came with no lack of talking points for Corberan’s visitors. Albion fell behind to Field’s opener – the boyhood Baggie’s first goal of the season – and the Rs were on top until another Mikey Johnston bolt from the blue, and the Celtic loanee’s stunner was immediately followed by Grady Diangana’s effort.

Drama followed after the break as Alex Palmer saved a penalty from Michael Frey seconds before defender Cedric Kipre handled off the line from another Field header – an offence missed by officials, players and almost everybody in attendance, but for the TV replays.

Albion almost held on for three points but QPR were the better side and merited at least a share of the spoils, which they eventually secured late on.

Baggies correspondent LEWIS COX assesses some of the stand-out talking points from West London.

Left-back conundrum

Conor Townsend missed out in a league game for just the second time this season and Albion felt his absence, something noted by Corberan afterwards. The head coach stated how Townsend was a miss on set-pieces particularly, something that doesn’t necessarily spring to mind with the full-back.

Adam Reach deputised but didn’t quite get to grips with the lively home wingers. His sub replacement Pipa also found it tough as the Rs came on strong.